Texas Tech Dental Students Bring Holiday Smiles to Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO (KVIA) -- While many spent the holidays unwrapping gifts and gathering with family, a group of compassionate dental students from the Hunt School of Dental Medicine at Texas Tech Health El Paso chose to give back in a profound way: volunteering their services in Puerto Rico. It's another feature story in the KVIA franchise of: People, Places & Paul with ABC-7 Anchor Paul Cicala.

Texas Tech student and El Pasoan, Paola Olivarez Carzoli, said, "I've seen first hand the need for health care in these communities."

As mentioned in a press release from Texas Tech's El Paso campus, "over Christmas break, several third- and fourth-year students traveled to underserved communities in Puerto Rico to provide free dental care to those in need. Accompanied by Wilma Luquis-Aponte, D.M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of General Dentistry, and Juan A. Villafane-Hernandez, D.M.D., Assistant Professor of General Dentistry, the team volunteered their time, skills, and holiday spirit to help improve oral health in areas with limited access to dental services."

Dr. Wilma Luquis-Aponte added, "It's important for the students to understand that our services can reach others that aren't just here at our school, but, also some people that might not be able to get to a dentist or dental school".

Texas Tech student Gabriella Gonzalez, said, "Going back to an island that was so beautiful and to be able to serve in a different way now with my passion through public health, and through the skills I've learned thus far in dental school, it was really nice to help the community and island and a different way."

In a press release, the University added, "For several days—including Christmas Day—the students treated patients of all ages, offering cleanings, extractions, and oral hygiene education. Their selfless service not only brought much-needed care to hundreds but also embodied the mission of Texas Tech Health El Paso to serve communities with compassion and commitment."

"Their trip is a powerful reminder that the spirit of giving is often best expressed through action—and that the future of health care is in good hands."

People, Places & Paul is a semi-regular segment that airs on KVIA ABC-7 as Paul Cicala takes you to hotspots around the borderland, and also introduces you to many of the "movers and shakers" in our region.