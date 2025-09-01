“Tracer Patient”: systematic change focused on military mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tara Fields’s book, Tracer Patient, examines what she says are systemic failures in military mental health care and advocates for reform.

Her book talks about her own journey as a former military member and mental health provider, and the stories of other service members, to illustrate how policies and command climates affect outcomes for active-duty personnel and their families.

Her book also describes Tara's transition from clinician to patient, highlighting personal limits within a high-demand system.

In her book fields talks about what she says are failed policies and negligent practices and aims to elevate accountability among senior leaders and policymakers. She outlines solutions for senior brass and policy makers and advocates for long-term, systemic changes within the military health system.

Tracer Patient aims to encourage readers across all service branches to participate in efforts to reduce suicide rates and strengthen mental health care.