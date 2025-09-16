Court documents: Driver was speeding over 118 MPH in fatal crash with motorcycle

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso woman was speeding after leaving a house party in the early morning hours of August 31st when she crashed into a motorcycle, killing the rider, according to new court documents obtained by ABC-7.

As ABC-7 reported, 20 year-old Marissa Arlene Dominguez was arrested booked into the El Paso County Jail on Thursday on a charge of manslaughter for the death of 48 year-old El Pasoan Alejandro Rodriguez. Dominguez was released on a $100,000 bond the same day.

Police say Dominguez crashed her white Ford Mustang into the red Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle being ridden by Rodriguez after 2 a.m. on August 31st while on I-10 West near the Don Haskins Dr. exit.

According to the complaint affidavit, police searched Dominguez's vehicle and found data indicating she was travelling more than 118 miles per hour at the time of the crash. The data also showed that the car's breaks were not applied before the impact.

Court documents state Rodriguez was knocked off his motorcycle as a result of the crash and thrown several hundred feet away along the roadway. Rodriguez, who was wearing a motorcycle helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The documents detail interviews of Dominguez by investigators, in which they report Dominguez said she was coming from a house party in the Eastlake area where she had a few alcoholic drinks. Police say a breathalyzer test showed Dominguez had a blood alcohol content of .046 to .047, which is below the legally-defined level for intoxication. Police say Dominguez acknowledged that since she is under 21, she is not allowed to have any alcohol in her system.

Investigators also reported Dominguez told them she looked down at her cell phone while driving to select a song on her cell phone when she felt the impact of the crash.