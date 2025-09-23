Animal Control takes chihuahua after multiple 311 calls

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- A chihuahua was taken by animal control after multiple calls to 311 by community members who say they were appalled at the condition at the dog.

They say calls to animal services went unanswered. A local rescue made additional calls and asked the public to contact 311.

Community members say that the dog was skin and bones while the other dogs at the residence appeared to be in better condition.

Members of the Northeast El Paso community posted pictures of the emaciated chihuahua on social media platforms.

Animal control issued citations to the owner but no animal cruelty charges were filed.

Animal control says that the owner received a citation and was not charged with animal cruelty because they took the emaciated chihuahua.