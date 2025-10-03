Skip to Content
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office finds body in east El Paso

Published 7:01 AM

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a dead person in east El Paso.

It happened at a house on the 12800 block of Barstow near Pelicano Drive.

The sheriff's office told ABC-7 that deputies found one dead male. They said evidence suggested foul play.

At this time, authorities say there is no known threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact EPCSO's Major Crimes Unit.

This is a developing story. ABC-7 will continue to bring updates on air and online.

Joseph Montero

