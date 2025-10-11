Tropical moisture brings a cozy, and rainy Weekend

A wave of tropical moisture is moving into the Borderland this weekend, bringing clouds, humidity, and increasing rain chances through Monday.

Saturday will serve as a transition day, with skies turning cloudy and spotty showers developing west of the Rio Grande by the afternoon.

By Saturday night and into Sunday, expect widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. On Sunday could be the wettest day, with rain totals between 0.5 and 1 inch, and locally higher amounts possible.

Despite the clouds, today’s highs will remain a few degrees above average — around 89° in El Paso and mid-80s in Las Cruces. But a cool-down is on the way: Sunday and Monday temperatures drop 5 to 10 degrees below normal, keeping things crisp and cozy.

By midweek, drier air returns and sunshine makes a comeback.