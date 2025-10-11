Skip to Content
News

Tropical moisture brings a cozy, and rainy Weekend

By
Updated
today at 7:59 AM
Published 7:47 AM

A wave of tropical moisture is moving into the Borderland this weekend, bringing clouds, humidity, and increasing rain chances through Monday.

Saturday will serve as a transition day, with skies turning cloudy and spotty showers developing west of the Rio Grande by the afternoon.

By Saturday night and into Sunday, expect widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. On Sunday could be the wettest day, with rain totals between 0.5 and 1 inch, and locally higher amounts possible.

Despite the clouds, today’s highs will remain a few degrees above average — around 89° in El Paso and mid-80s in Las Cruces. But a cool-down is on the way: Sunday and Monday temperatures drop 5 to 10 degrees below normal, keeping things crisp and cozy.

By midweek, drier air returns and sunshine makes a comeback.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ilyhanee Robles

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.