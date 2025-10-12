Skip to Content
STI investigates rollover crash in West El Paso – 2 dead, 5 injured

KVIA
By ,
Updated
today at 8:18 PM
Published 7:16 PM

UPDATE: The El Paso Fire Department responded to crash along W. Paisano and Executive Center Blvd. just after 5:54 p.m. They assessed and took five patients with injuries to area hospitals.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Special Traffic Investigations unit is at the scene of a rollover crash in West El Paso.

The crash happened about 5:50 p.m. along Paisano and Executive Center Blvd.

According to police there are two confirmed deaths as a result of the crash.

Yvonne Suarez

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

