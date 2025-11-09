Police need the public’s help identifying a “robber and burglar”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso police are asking for your help in identifying a man they say robbed a business.

Police say it happened on the night of October 20th at a convenience store at 1400 Lee Trevino, where the man attempted to steal multiple alcoholic drinks at a Circle K. When the clerk confronted the man he threw a can at the clerk then ran away from the store.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of El Paso

Through their investigation, police found that the same man went into a closed restaurant and damaged two cash registers then stole money.

Police describe the suspect as a light complected Hispanic male in his 20s, with an average height and build.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of El Paso

If you have any information on either of the crimes or can identify the suspected male, you are urged to call in your tip to Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(tips) .

You can also submit a tip online at www.cselpaso.org and you will remain anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.