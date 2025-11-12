Dog shot and killed by Border Patrol agent during home search

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- An El Paso man says a U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and killed his dog while agents were searching his home for undocumented migrants on Sept. 9.

The dog, a six-year-old rottweiler named Chop, was shot during the search, according to the owner’s attorney, Marissa Ong.

Ong said her client told agents before the search that he had a dog inside the home and had secured him in the bathroom. She said one agent entered the house alone moments before her client heard a gunshot.

When the man ran inside, Ong said, he found Chop bleeding on the floor. He held the dog in his arms for nearly an hour until Chop died.

Ong said her client’s dog was left in the bathroom but was later found about 18 feet away, which she says “doesn’t add up.”

"If he had seen Chop at that time, act aggressively at all. All he would have had to do is shut the door. Instead, it appears that he opened the door, let chop out, and then shot him 18ft away from the bathroom," said Ong.

The attorney claims the shooting was unjustified and is calling for accountability.

CBP released a statement to ABC-7 that said in part quote: