Mexican actress Vanessa Guzmán says shooting at her El Paso home was an accident

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Longtime Mexican actress and fitness figure Vanessa Guzmán held a news conference today to clarify the incident that occurred at her home earlier this month.

Guzmán said the shooting did damage her apartment, but it was determined to be an accident. She added that the bullet that hit her apartment came from her neighbor's side.

She states her neighbor, who works in law enforcement, was cleaning a firearm when it accidentally discharged; no one was hurt.

Her 17-year-old son was the one who reported the incident to the police. Now Guzmán says she does not plan to file a lawsuit or pursue legal action against her neighbor since it was an accident.

She wasn't in El Paso at the time of the incident; she was in Mexico City competing for an award.

"We have personal things and issues to resolve first, and just want to wait until things are a little calmer, because in the end, it's a very hard experience to go through," said Guzmán. "We don't have anything to say but thanks god that we all are safe, that he's (her son) alive and that my neighbor's family is safe as well," Guzmán said.

ABC-7 obtained the police report, which said the department presented what happened to the district attorney's office, which declined the case.