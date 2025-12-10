Nursing graduate overcomes rare cancer while completing degree at EPCC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— A 26-year-old El Paso Community College nursing student is preparing to walk the stage this week, completing her degree while battling a rare and aggressive cancer.

Malena Mendoza discovered an unusual swelling in her leg earlier this year, just after finishing a day of classes at EPCC. Trusting her instincts, she went to the emergency room the next morning, where doctors found a deep vein thrombosis. Additional scans revealed something even more alarming — an 11-centimeter tumor pressing against her vein. She was later diagnosed with Mesenchymal Chondrosarcoma, a rare bone and soft tissue cancer.

Initial medical recommendations included a full leg amputation due to the tumor’s size and its effect on circulation. Mendoza said the diagnosis left her terrified and unsure if she would be able to finish school.

Mendoza will graduate during EPCC’s ADN Pinning Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 11. After graduation, she will undergo surgery to remove the tumor from her hip, followed by recovery and preparation for her nursing licensure exam. She hopes to begin her career in the NICU or adult ICU.

EPCC will also hold its winter commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 12, at the Don Haskins Center.