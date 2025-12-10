Skip to Content
Winterfest run clubs team up

Published 6:17 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two local fitness groups are teaming up with the City of El Paso for this year’s WinterFest.

Abraham Carbajal, founder of ADAR Run Club, and Michael Aguilar, the club’s co-founder, say the partnership will bring hundreds of runners downtown for a community run.

The event will also feature live music and local sponsors as part of the city’s annual holiday kickoff.

The founders visited ABC-7 to share details about the collaboration and invite the public to join the run.

Iris Garcia Barron

