Winterfest run clubs team up

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two local fitness groups are teaming up with the City of El Paso for this year’s WinterFest.

Abraham Carbajal, founder of ADAR Run Club, and Michael Aguilar, the club’s co-founder, say the partnership will bring hundreds of runners downtown for a community run.

The event will also feature live music and local sponsors as part of the city’s annual holiday kickoff.

The founders visited ABC-7 to share details about the collaboration and invite the public to join the run.