ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cold front brings windy, cooler conditions into Sunday

A cold front is moving into the Borderland, with the strongest impacts expected tonight into Sunday.

While temperatures cooled slightly during the day Saturday, the more noticeable changes arrive overnight. Gusty winds will increase late tonight and into Sunday morning, with gusts reaching up to 30 to 40 mph in some areas, especially near mountains

Temperatures on Sunday will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler compared to earlier in the weekend. The combination of cooler air and strong winds will make it feel colder, particularly during the morning and midday hours.

Dry conditions will continue, and winds are expected to gradually ease Sunday afternoon. By Monday, calmer weather returns with lighter winds and a gradual warming trend developing through midweek.