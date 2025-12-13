Carlsbad Caverns National Park reopens Lower Cave Tour

CARLSBAD, New Mexico (KVIA)- For national park lovers, specifically cave dwellers, the Carlsbad Caverns National Park has announced the reopening of the Lower Cave Tour.

The park announced that the tour will return January 10, 2026 and will happen every following Saturday.

Tickets will be released 30 days prior to the tour dates and the tickets for the reopening tour are already on sale.

Park officials say to do this tour the person must walk backwards down on a 10-foot slick slope using a knotted handline then descend about 60 feet of ladders. Once down, the person will squeeze through the Florida Keyhole, hike through large passages, stoop walked through a maze and experience total darkness.

According to park officials, this tour is not recommended for those who have a fear of heights, have poor vision, or weak knees, or other medical conditions.

Helmets with headlamps and gloves will be provided and for more information about the tour or the Carlsbad Caverns National Park click here.