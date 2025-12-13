Skip to Content
News

More than 400 kids in Dona Ana County participate in Cops and Kids shopping experience

By
Published 12:29 PM

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA)- Kids throughout Dona Ana County were able to take part at the Cops and Kids shopping experience at the Walmart on Rinconada Boulevard.

200 plus volunteers from various law enforcement agencies and organizations participated in the event.

During Cops and Kids officers take underprivileged and preselected kids shopping for Christmas presents or school supplies, helping build relationships with the community and local law enforcement agencies.

Photo Credits: The Las Cruces Police Department

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.