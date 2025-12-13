Selena Quintanilla’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, has died, family says

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Abraham Quintanilla, the father of the late "Queen of Tejano Music" Selena Quintanilla, has died according to his son A.B. Quintanilla III on social media.

Quintanilla III went to social media posting a picture of his father and said, "It’s with a heavy heart to let you guys know that my Dad passed away today…"

Quintanilla Jr. was 86-years-old and the cause of his death was not made public.

He was not only the father of Selena but Quintanilla Jr. was also her manager and after the murder of Selena in 1995, he helped preserve her legacy by creating places for fans to learn about her such as the Selena Museum in Corpus Christi, TX.