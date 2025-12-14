El Paso families mark first night of Hanukkah with resilience after Bondi Beach shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The first night of Hanukkah is traditionally a time of celebration, reflection and light. This year, families in El Paso say they are choosing to honor that tradition even as they mourn lives lost in the recent Bondi Beach shooting in Australia.

Ahead of a candle-lighting ceremony, dozens gathered for music and a family-friendly celebration, emphasizing unity and hope.

Moses Duewel, who attended with his children, said “We want them to be a part of it to feel the pride and joy of being Jewish.”

Participants lit the first candle of the eight-day holiday, a symbol of hope and resilience in the face of adversity.

Although the attack occurred thousands of miles away, Duewel said the pain feels personal.

“The point of terrorism is to instill fear, to get people to stop being who they are and stop having pride in who they are,” he said. “So it feels like a personal attack.”

Rabbi Greenberg said the tragedy hits close to home. One of the rabbis killed in the attack was a relative of his.

He said the message of Hanukkah is not only about remembrance, but about responding to darkness with acts of kindness.

“Those lights the people that were taken they cannot continue to bring light into the world,” Greenberg said. “So let’s replace that light by adding another good deed, another penny to charity, another gift to a friend, a smile. Just think positive.”

Rabbi Greenberg said the violence will not break the community, but instead strengthen it.