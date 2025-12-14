Kids from the Borderland receive jackets from Operation Noel

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- With funds raised from donations during Operation Noel, children from different areas of the Borderland were able to get a jacket.

Saturday, The Boys and Girls Club of El Paso was invited to Fox Acura where kids could get a Christmas present, meet good old Santa Claus, and most importantly receive a jacket for the winter.

A mother of six, Sara Salazar, said "jackets aren't affordable right now and it's a lifesaver to get these jackets. We're really blessed."

Vice President for the Fox Auto Team, Paige Fox said Operation Noel is "a meaningful program and it's an easy way for us to give back to the community and make a difference in children of El Paso and Juarez."

Operation Noel has been serving El Paso for more than 10 years, and is an organization that donates jackets back to the underserved community of El Paso and Juarez.

Photo Credits: KVIA