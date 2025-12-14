New Mexico recognizes National Osteopathic Medicine Month

December is National Osteopathic Medicine Month, and in New Mexico, it’s being marked with an official proclamation from the Governor’s Office recognizing the role osteopathic physicians play in healthcare across the state.

Physicians, medical students, and community leaders gathered for the proclamation ceremony to highlight osteopathic medicine, a branch of medical practice that emphasizes whole-person care — treating the mind, body, and spirit. Osteopathic physicians, also known as DOs, are fully licensed doctors who practice in all medical specialties.

AnnaMaria Ancheta, a third-year osteopathic medical student, says osteopathic training includes additional hands-on instruction focused on patient care. Students receive hundreds of hours of training in osteopathic manipulative treatment, which can be used to help patients manage pain, improve mobility, and support recovery.

Ancheta says she has already applied those skills in clinical settings, working with patients experiencing neck pain and assisting in surgical rotations where patients showed improved recovery outcomes. Simulation labs also allow students to practice decision-making and patient assessment before entering real exam rooms.

For Ancheta, the philosophy behind osteopathic medicine is also personal. She says her desire to become an osteopathic physician was shaped by caring for her grandfather during his cancer treatment, where she saw how a team-based, whole-person approach helped improve his quality of life.

Leaders with the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine say recognition like this helps highlight the growing role osteopathic physicians play in New Mexico, particularly in training future doctors and expanding access to healthcare in rural and underserved communities.