NICU babies and nurses reunite for some play time

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Families and their babies that spent time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Las Palmas Medical Center this past year enjoyed a reunion.

The babies, parents, nurses and doctors gathered to play and catch up on development and growth. Even enjoying a visit with Santa.

Some of the children spent anywhere from a few weeks to years with the nursing team. The event helps the caregivers check in with the children they cared for and the parents are able to share their children's growth.

"When he was about right here, this big, barely a little bit over my knuckle right there and he weighed 11oz. So you're like, iPhone weighs more than he did. Oh, it's fun. It's fun because they they became like family after a while. We're here for so long. We we knew each other. We knew we knew each other's families. After a while, we knew about what they did, where they live, where they're from. So at the end of the day, they became like family. So seeing them again is awesome," said proud dd Willie Duran of his son Miller.