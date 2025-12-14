Thousands of UTEP graduates to walk the stage at the Don Haskins this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The University of Texas at El Paso is having their winter commencement for Fall graduates where thousands of students are expected to walk across the stage to receive their diploma.

The College of Education and Engineering and the College of Liberal Arts held their commencements for their students on Saturday.

Photo Credit: KVIA

Graduates from both Colleges were welcomed with screams and cheers from family and friends. Students were given speeches by the individuals like UTEP President Heather Wilson before walking the stage and officially obtaining their degrees.

Sunday, UTEP will host College of Science, Woody L. Hunt College of Business, and School of Pharmacy and the College of Health Sciences and College of Nursing commencements.

For information on the commencements, click here to visit UTEP's website.

Photo Credit: KVIA