El Paso middle school harp prodigy needs help to get his own instrument

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — At just 12 years old, Iker Torres is already being recognized for something rarely seen at his age: mastery of the harp.

The Magoffin Middle School student has drawn attention from teachers and musicians alike for his natural ability and dedication to the instrument. But continuing his musical journey comes with a challenge his family cannot afford to overcome alone.

Unlike many school instruments, harps are expensive and difficult to access. Iker currently practices on shared or borrowed instruments, limiting how often he can play and refine his skills.

His teacher, Francisco Renteria, says Iker’s talent stands out not only because of his age, but because harp instruction is uncommon in middle school settings. Renteria has organized a community fundraiser to help purchase a harp so Iker can practice consistently and continue developing his abilities.

Music educators say early access to the right instrument is critical, especially for students showing advanced potential. Without it, opportunities for growth, performance, and formal training can be difficult to reach.

The fundraiser includes a video of Iker playing and outlines the goal of securing an instrument that would allow him to practice at home and participate more fully in music programs.

Those interested in supporting Iker’s musical education can find the fundraiser linked below. https://vraise.org/TktEW3