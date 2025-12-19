Good Vibes Only: Woman with cerebral palsy graduates from NMSU with honors

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)— 29-year-old Arcelia Mendoza or "Arcy" continues to celebrate her recent graduation from New Mexico State University.

Mendoza was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at eight months old. It affects her mobility and speech, but she hasn’t allowed it to define her.

Mendoza joined thousands of others and crossed the stage at the Pan American Center last Saturday. She graduated with honors and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was eager for graduation day to arrive!

“A mix of emotions. I feel excited, nervous, anxious, and nostalgic. I feel butterflies in my stomach to be graduating,” she said.

Mendoza double majored in Spanish and Journalism and Media Studies. She said her academic journey was marked by many obstacles, but she persevered.

“When I started this journey of these doubts came to me. But I knew I could do it," she explained.

During a recent ceremony, Mendoza was also recognized by the Department of Disability Access Services at NMSU.

“She consistently pushed just beyond them and demonstrated resilience, determination and an unwavering spirit. She has grown into a bright and driven young woman who strives to do right in the world and accentuate the positive strengths in others," one representative with the department said.

Mendoza received a special cord and also gave a speech to encourage fellow graduates. She was also chosen as the 2025 Outstanding Participant of the TRIO Student Support Services at NMSU.

Mendoza said she couldn’t have done this without the support of her professors, friends and family.

"My message to others facing similar challenges who also dream about going to college is to believe in themselves, not in what society says.”

She said NMSU gave her a new sense of independence, courage, confidence, purpose and might. The degree took over nine years to obtain, but Mendoza said it was all worth it.

ABC-7 asked Mendoza what she would have told her freshmen self. She answered, “You did it.”

Mendoza said she doesn’t know what comes next, but she said she will continue advocating for the disability community. She also wants to start working on her autobiography.

