How to wrap pipes before winter freezes create leaks, bursts

When temperatures hit freezing point at 32°F or below, pipes can freeze, where it leaks, bursts or water doesn't even run water through your home.

But El Paso Water says, even overnight temperatures or cold fronts can cause a mess, and they do not respond to homes reporting pipe bursts -- so residents need to wrap their pipes.

"We're really encouraging our customers to make sure that they're protecting their home ahead of time, because El Paso water does not respond to those in that event," said Denise Parra, El Paso Water's public affairs officer. "Those are just some of the potential things that could happen. But you would have to call a plumber to come to your home. And as we know, that also can be costly."

In order to do that, you can go to a hardware store and buy insulation from a hardware store like a faucet protector, or foam and duct tape. Or if you're in a pinch, you can even use cardboard, cloth, a towel or t-shirt that you find at home.

In the video, you'll see a demonstration on how it should look.

Your pipes inside can also freeze, so it's best to leave your cabinet doors under sinks open to allow your pipes to access warm air from your home.

El Paso Water says in case of a leak or burst, it's important to know how to turn off your water, and where it's located.

"That's always located at the meter, in many homes, it's typically located at the front of the home," said Parra. "You'll have either a metal lid, some customers have metal lids right now, or you'll see a blue water lid. And you have to make sure you uncover that."

All you need to do is turn the knob 90 degrees to shut it off.

El Paso Water does not wrap pipes for residents.