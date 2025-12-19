Man arrested for robbery, assault

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a man is pending extradition to El Paso from the Doña Ana County Detention Center after alleged assault and robbery in Canutillo on December 11th.

Deputies responded to reports of an assault in progress at 7000 Third St. EPCSO says 36-year-old Miguel Rojero had assaulted a 33-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter before stealing their car.

Some time later, EPCSO says Rojero crashed the stolen car at 400 Vinton Ave. Rojero allegedly entered the road and stopped another car. EPCSO says Rojero threatened to shoot the driver and passenger if they did not exit their car. The two complied and Rojero was able to drive away.

Investigators later located Rojero hiding at a home on the 2000 block of Acosta in Anthony, NM. EPCSO and the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office were able to detain him.

Rojero is charged with 2 counts of Robbery, Assault Family Violence Impede Breath, and Criminal Mischief. He was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center and is pending extradition to El Paso.