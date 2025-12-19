Shooting in Las Cruces kills two

Las Cruces police are investigating a shooting that killed a 28-year-old woman.

The woman, whose identity will not be released until next of kin are properly notified, was shot inside the home.

According to Las Cruces Police, the call came in around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 19th.

Police say the suspect, a 38-year-old man, barricaded himself inside a home near the 1100 block of Berkshire Court.

That's when the SWAT team was called in.

The SWAT and K-9 teams attempted to make contact and negotiate with the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

At around 7:30 p.m., SWAT members entered the home, and found the suspect dead.

Police believe he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are investigating the incident.