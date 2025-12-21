24 ft Luminaria lights up Anthony, New Mexico, ahead of Christmas

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA)-- History is being made in the Borderland, and the community is invited to see it shine.

Standing 24 feet, 2 inches tall, a massive luminaria that sits outside St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Anthony is believed to be the largest in the Southwest and possibly the world.

From now through Christmas Day, visitors can see the towering light illuminating the small town.

“I think it’s great,” said church goer Anne Mitchell “It’s 24 feet tall the largest luminaria in the Southwest. Maybe in the world. We’re not sure.”

The church is hosting a Christmas Eve and Christmas Day celebration, inviting the community to enjoy caroling, hot chocolate and sugar cookies beneath the glow of the oversized luminaria.

Father Daniel Cave said the luminaria symbolizes light guiding the path of Christ, especially during a season when many may feel discouraged.

“We need to bring some light into the world,” Cave said. “The world can be a very dark place, and at this time of year, when things feel gloomy, we need to be reminded that Christ came into the world to bring light to everyone.”

The infrastructure for the massive display was generously donated by EquipmentShare, helping bring the ambitious project to life.

The Christmas Eve event will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., welcoming families and visitors to celebrate the season and see the light shining bright in Anthony.