Bowie Bakery in Socorro talks Tamales and tradition

Published 4:16 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Tamales are one of the many dishes that are seen on the dinner table in many Hispanic households especially around the holidays.

However, they aren't just another dish but a way for people to come together, daughter of Bowie Bakery owner at Socorro, Angel Lee Salazar says.

Lee says it's "going back to tradition is just what brings everyone together not only like with family but even friends too."

Owner of the Bowie Bakery at Socorro, Anabel Ocon Salazar, says "tamales show bring people, families together, whether they're making them at home or whether they're eating them, sharing them with a neighbor or a friend."

Armando Ramirez

