DHS offering $3K holiday stipend for undocumented immigrants to self deport

EL PASO (KVIA)- The Department of Homeland Security is offering a stipend of $3,000 to undocumented immigrants if they self deport through the CBP Home App.

DHS says that this stipend is in light of the holiday season and the departments promise to help undocumented immigrants in the United States to return home.

According to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, undocumented immigrants "should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don't, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return."

DHS also says that in addition to the money, those who self-deport will also receive a free flight home and if they use the CBP Home app also qualifies recipients for forgiveness of any civil fines or penalties for failing to depart the country.