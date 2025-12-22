El Paso on track for one of its warmest Decembers since 1981

El Paso may be headed for one of its warmest Decembers in more than four decades, after breaking or tying daily high temperature records on December 19, December 20, and again this week, according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service

Meteorologists say persistent high pressure has kept warmer-than-normal air over the region, pushing afternoon highs well above the December average in the low 60s. Several days this month have reached the 70s.

Residents across the city have felt the difference, with many wearing short sleeves and spending more time outdoors during what is typically one of the cooler months of the year.

The KVIA StormTrack weather team says it is still too early to officially rank this December, but current temperatures place El Paso on pace to challenge records dating back to 1981. Final numbers will be determined at the end of the month.