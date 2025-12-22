Four kids sent to hospital after crash, New Mexican woman charged with DWI and four counts of Abuse of a Child

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA)- Tyanna Rose Largo was arrested by Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office and charged with four counts of Abuse of a Child and Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated after crashing early Sunday morning.

According to court documents, deputies from the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Dona Ana Road and Dona Ana School for a crash.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Dona Ana Road when Largo attempted to make a left turn onto a dirt road and crashed into a ditch, court documents say.

When deputies arrived on scene, they saw four minor occupants outside the vehicle receiving medical treatment from Dona Ana County Emergency Medical Services.

According to court documents, deputies spoke with Largo and asked if she was the driver of the vehicle which she told them yes. During this deputies noted the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming off of Largo.

Deputies would perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and a breath test resulted in Blood Alcohol Concentration of 0.23, court documents say.

The four minor passengers obtained injuries from the crash and were transported to a nearby hospital. Two of the children were transported to UMC of El Paso for further medical treatment.

Further investigation revealed several cans of Twisted Tea hard malt beverages and a three-fourth empty bottle of Pink Whitney vodka.