Las Cruces Fire Department assists in Doña Ana Tree Rescue

DONA ANA, New Mexico (KVIA)- Firefighters from the Las Cruces Fire Department were called out, in request of the Doña Ana Fire & Rescue, Sunday afternoon to assist in a tree rescue.

Crews responded to the 11,000 block of Doña Ana Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, December 21 to assist in freeing a worker who became trapped and suspended while trimming a tree.

LCFD responded with several units which included Battalion 3, Engine 6, Engine 4 and Truck 1.

The aerial ladder on Truck 1 was used to safely get to and bring down the worker, says officials.

According to LCFD, the worker was successfully rescued without injury.