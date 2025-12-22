Milan Institute to open new campus in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- Milan Institute has announced that they will be opening a new campus where students can access career-focused beauty education.

The new campus will be at 1440 Missouri Ave, Ste 7, Las Cruces, NM 88001, and is now enrolling for 2026 classes.

According to Milan, the campus will offer barbering, cosmetology, manicurist, esthetician, and instructor license programs.

Day classes will be available the day it opens with evening classes coming soon, which Milan says will help serve working adults and nontraditional students.

The campus will be similar to the El Paso location, combining training with real-world salon and spa experiences.

"Opening our Las Cruces campus allows us to serve a vibrant and growing community with accessible, career-driven beauty education,” said Deniece Rivera, Chief Marketing and Admissions Officer.