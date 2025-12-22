State police rescue 17 kidnapped migrants in Juarez home

JUAREZ, Mexico (KVIA)- According to officials, officers from the Ministry of Public Security of the State (SSPE) rescued 17 migrants from a home located in Juarez.

On December 20th, an anonymous call came into 911 where the caller reported that a group of around five people had taken two people, according to officials.

SSPE said the caller also reported that the two people had their heads covered and were taken unwillingly, which triggered an immediate response from State Police.

Officers responded to the property which was located on Ignacio Manuel Altamirano Street, when several people exited the vehicles and attempted to leave when they saw officers.

According to officials, officers heard cries for help coming from inside the property. Officers entered the property giving the risk to the safety of the people inside and arrested four people who were trying to escape from officers.

Inside the house, officers found 17 people being held against their will, locked up, under constant surveillance, without food and without being able to leave the house. According to officials, these individuals identified the people responsible for holding them captive.

After further investigation, officers found 31 plastic bags containing suspected marijuana and were able to link a car that matched the description of a vehicle involved a homicide that happened earlier in the month.

According to officials, a total of 6 individuals were arrested in this operation.

From the people that were rescued, officials says that eleven are Mexican nationals and the remaining six are foreign nationals.

Photo Courtesy: SSPE