Calm last-minute Christmas shopping

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Shoppers expecting Black Friday style crowds at the outlets on Christmas Eve were met with a different scene this year.

Instead of long lines and packed parking lots, the shopping center remained relatively calm as people wrapped up last-minute purchases ahead of Christmas Day.

For some, the timing was no accident.

“I kind of do a little Christmas Eve tradition every year,” said one shopper visiting from Dallas. “I’m from El Paso. I grew up here, so we come in from out of town, and I do my little morning shop here and have some fun with the family — if they get up and come with me.”

Others said waiting until the last minute is part of the excitement.

“We do this every year,” another shopper said. “Last minute? Every year. Every single year. Why is it? I like the excitement. I like the last-minute excitement.”

Even pets joined in on the holiday outing, with several shoppers bringing along their dogs.

“This is Nico and Lady,” one shopper said. “They could feel the energy, the excitement already.”

That same shopper, a self-described experienced last-minute buyer, offered advice for anyone planning to wait until Christmas Eve in the future.

“Go early,” she said. “Parking lots are going to get crazy traffic for sure. People’s energy gets raised up, and you definitely want to catch it ahead.”

Despite the lighter crowds, many shoppers said they didn’t expect to be in and out quickly.

“We’ll probably be here for a couple of hours,” one person said.

Another group laughed when asked if they were finished shopping.

“No, no, no we just started,” one shopper said. “We got here around 6:00 today. Lock the doors. Tell us to get out.”

As shopping wrapped up, many said their focus was shifting to the holiday itself.

“Let the kids open the gifts early in the morning, and we chill out the rest of the day,” one shopper said. “Being with family that’s the great thing. Family is number one.”