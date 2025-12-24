EPISD students highlight local landmarks for Holiday Card Contest

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--Students at the El Paso Independent School District are getting the chance to showcase their creativity this holiday season.

This year marks the 35th Annual Holiday Card Contest. Students across the district work on holiday cards and submit them for a chance to be honored. The categories include elementary, middle and high school.

ABC-7 spoke with this year’s winner in the high school category. El Paso High School sophomore Rose Macias came in first place after depicting El Paso’s rich Chicano culture.

Her artwork, titled "Frosty 915,” shows a lowrider under the Spaghetti Bowl in El Paso, along with a Santa in a winter wonderland.

Rose said she was excited to find out she had been selected.

"I won, and I was like, 'Oh, no way. Really?' Like, I started shaking and getting all nervous," she explained.

The moment also made her art teacher, Elijah Escobar, very proud.

“I've had, you know, some second and third places, but this year Rose was able to come in first place for me, so it's a huge honor and, like, finally,” he said.

He was thrilled that one of his students was selected.

"It's just a dream come true. I was shocked, I was told during testing. So when I got the notification, I had to be really quiet and just like, you know, hold it in. But, super happy," he said.

The winners in the other categories include Dayana Echavarria from Navarrete Middle School and Orlando Quinonez III from Tinajero PK–8 School.

Their artwork will be featured throughout EPISD’s official holiday greetings. They will also displayed at the Fine Arts Gallery through January.