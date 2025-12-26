Anthony makes history with swearing-in of state’s youngest mayor

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The city of Anthony swore in the youngest mayor in state history Tuesday evening, marking a milestone moment for the southern New Mexico community.

Mayor-elect Gabriel Holguin won 59% of the vote in a three-way race, unseating an incumbent a feat he acknowledged is often difficult in local politics.

Holguin was greeted with applause, handshakes and smiles as he entered the Anthony court chamber for the swearing-in ceremony, joined by community members and local officials who say they have already seen his impact.

“I think he’s worked hard,” Shirley Baca said . “He goes out into the community and talks to the people. He accepts input, and when people have things to say, he listens. As a young person, he’s got the energy and interest to really commit himself to this position.”

Holguin said restoring public trust and transparency will be among his first priorities in office.

“We were known in the area as the only municipality to remove public comment,” Holguin said. “It was like that for two years. We had fake police reports being done on residents, retaliation when they would speak out. Unfortunately, government works slow when you’re working against the government, and that’s why it took so long to get to where we are.”

Community members said Holguin’s age and approach bring optimism for change to the city of Anthony.

“As an elected official, I’m glad to see younger people engaged and wanting to do things for their communities,” Judith Ann Baca, Doña Ana County Probate Judge said. “Bringing new changes, transparency and being inclusive with everyone in the community that’s important.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, saying Holguin’s leadership could help bridge generational gaps.

“New person, new blood, young person he brings new ideas,” one resident said. “I believe he will communicate well with not just the young community, but also the older community.”

Holguin said he hopes to transform how Anthony City Hall is viewed within the next year by focusing on openness, accountability and community engagement.