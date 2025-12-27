ABC-7 FIRST ALERT : Cold Front Brings Showers Saturday, Much Colder Air Sunday Night

A change in the weather pattern is arriving this weekend across the Borderland as a storm system brings increasing clouds and scattered rain showers on Saturday

Moisture increases ahead of the system, leading to cooler temperatures and occasional rain Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain chances remain limited, but western locations will see the best opportunity for light showers.

The bigger change arrives Sunday night into early Monday as a strong cold front pushes through the region. This front will bring a noticeable drop in temperatures, gusty winds, and a shift to much colder air. East winds will increase behind the front, and temperatures will fall to 10–15 degrees below normal by Monday.

While widespread snow is not expected, eastern portions of the Borderland could see a brief rain-snow mix late Sunday night into Monday morning, especially in higher elevations. Any accumulation would be minimal and highly dependent on how quickly colder air moves in.

Conditions improve by midweek as temperatures rebound closer to seasonal levels with drier weather returning.



