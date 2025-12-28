ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Strong cold front brings wind, cooler temperatures and snow Chances

A strong cold front moved into the Borderland today, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures, gusty winds, and the potential for wintry weather in parts of the region.

Sunday started off mild, but conditions changes as the cold front pushed through. Temperatures fell quickly behind the front, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Gusty east to northeast winds developed, with stronger winds along mountain slopes. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph are possible, making it feel significantly colder than earlier in the day.

Most lowland areas, including El Paso and Las Cruces, remained mainly dry through the day, but moisture associated with the system increased overnight. Rain chances developed late Sunday night, with a mix of rain and snow possible early Monday.

Higher elevations are expected to see the greatest impacts. The Sacramento Mountains, Otero Mesa, and the northern Hudspeth Highlands could see accumulating snow through Monday, with slick travel conditions possible. A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning are in effect for parts of these areas.

By Monday afternoon and evening, precipitation will begin to taper off as drier air moves in. Temperatures will remain cooler than average, with breezy conditions continuing at times. Looking ahead, conditions gradually improve through midweek, with drier weather and temperatures slowly returning closer to normal.