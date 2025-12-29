Cold front brings chilly conditions, but people still head out across El Paso

A cold front moving through the Borderland is bringing noticeably cooler temperatures and gusty winds, but it hasn’t stopped people from getting out and about.

Families bundled up for evening walks, while others headed out for dinner or ran errands before temperatures dropped further after sunset. The cooler air is expected to stick around overnight, with winds making it feel even colder at times.

Most lowland areas, including El Paso, are seeing light rain or sprinkles, while higher elevations — like the Sacramento Mountains — could see accumulating snow and slick travel conditions.

Meteorologists recommend layering up if you’re heading out, slowing down when traveling through mountain passes, and bringing pets indoors as temperatures continue to fall.