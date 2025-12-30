How the minimum wage increase could affect Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Starting Jan. 1, 2026, Las Cruces’ minimum wage will rise to $13.01 an hour, a CPI-based adjustment under the city’s local ordinance. City leaders say the goal is to keep wages aligned with the cost of living.

For workers it came mean higher take-home pay: For full-time, minimum-wage employees, the increase translates to more predictable earnings to cover everyday expenses like rent, groceries, and transportation

As businesses it is a higher payroll costs: Small businesses—especially restaurants and retail—may need to adjust budgets, prices, or staffing models.

It could mean for the local economy, more spending power, competitive labor market and gradual change.

City officials say enforcement and education efforts will continue ahead of the January start date to help employers and workers understand the change.