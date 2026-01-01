ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Light rain and breezy winds today, calmer weather ahead

A weak weather system is moving through the Borderland today, bringing cloudy skies, very light rain showers, and breezy conditions for parts of the region.

Most locations will stay dry, but a few spotty showers or sprinkles are possible this afternoon and evening. Higher elevations, including the Sacramento and Gila Mountains, have the best chance of picking up measurable rain. Any rainfall will be light and short-lived.

Winds will be another noticeable factor today and into Friday. Gusts could reach 30 to 40 mph along east-facing slopes, mountain tops, and passes, while lower elevations will remain breezy but less intense.

By the weekend, high pressure builds back in, bringing sunnier skies, lighter winds, and above-normal temperatures. Dry conditions are expected to continue into early next week with no significant weather impacts.