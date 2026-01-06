Texas Attorney General blocks release of more Aug. 3 Walmart shooting documents

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 obtained a ruling Tuesday from the Texas Attorney General's office that blocked the release of further documents from the Aug. 3, 2019 shooting to the public.

The Oct. 23, 2025 ruling is in response to a City of El Paso request to withhold material under provisions of the Texas Government Code. The City sought the determination after open records requests filed in part by ABC-7 for all records related to the investigation of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting.

Specifically, the City claimed "the submitted information is excepted from disclosure

under sections 552.101, 552.107, and 552.1085 of the Government Code," according to the ruling from the Attorney General's office.

Further in the ruling, Assistant Attorney General Kelly McWethy said that the Family Code in Section 552.101 keeps information related to "a report of alleged or suspected abuse or neglect made under this

chapter and the identity of the person making the report."

"We understand the submitted information was used or developed in an investigation of alleged or suspected child abuse or neglect," McWethy writes in the ruling. She goes on to say that due to the provisions of the Family code, "we conclude the city must withhold the submitted information in its entirety."