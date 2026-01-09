Former El Paso Police Deputy Chief says ICE Agent followed training

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Robert Almonte was an El Paso Police officer for 25 years from 1978-2003. He says that Johnathan Ross did what he was taught to do, and that law enforcement can use deadly force in those types of situations.

"When you think you're in danger of being killed you're absolutely going to use a deadly force. Whether it's somebody with a knife, a gun or a car, you're going to use deadly force," Almonte explained.

Almonte also said that he was in a similar situation to Ross when he was with EPPD. Almonte said that a suspect drove a car towards him, Almonte fired a round in his direction, but missed and was struck by the car.

"When I first saw that video, I had a flashback," said Almonte. "I had my gun pointed at him when he decided to floor the vehicle and head straight toward me."

He said the investigation of the shooting in Minneapolis will use the same videos that are surfacing online, as well as witness interviews with bystanders and with other ICE agents.

"That's what I did when I fired my round many years ago there in El Paso. It's one of those things that you have to be there. I know exactly how that agent felt."

Almonte also believed that both sides have to calm down and let the investigation play out before making accusations.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar said that the Trump Administration is "lying" and "they are allowing - possibly encouraging - their untrained, under-qualified agents to act recklessly and cruelly in American communities."

Meanwhile on the other side of the argument, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem called Renee Nicole Good's actions "domestic terrorism."

"Especially our political leadership, they're not showing good leadership, that's failed leadership or at a minimum, poor leadership."