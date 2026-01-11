ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Cold start to sunday chilliest morning of the season

Sunday is off to a very cold start across the Borderland, marking the coldest morning of the season so far.

Early this morning, temperatures dropped into the teens and 20s across the lowlands, with even colder readings in higher elevations. Wind chills hovered near 10 degrees in some areas, especially across. A Cold Weather Advisory was in effect for parts of the region during the morning hours.

Despite sunshine, Sunday will remain chilly through the afternoon. High temperatures will stay below normal, and breezy conditions are expected to develop, . Gusts could exceed 40 mph in spots.

Tonight will be cold again, though slightly milder than this morning. Clouds will gradually increase overnight, setting the stage for Monday.

A gradual warmup begins Tuesday, with temperatures returning to near or slightly above normal by midweek. Skies look mostly sunny with lighter winds as quieter weather settles in.