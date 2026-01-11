Area businesses impacted by water main break

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The water main break did not only damage homes and left thousands without water it also affected area restaurants and businesses.

Johnny Ramirez who works at Tacos Don Cuco said, "Last night we were here washing dishes, and then all of a sudden, we. We saw that the water pressure was really low. So we went outside to go check out the, like, the stuff outside."

During the late shift at the restaurant, the quickly rising water from the main break poured enough water onto the streets to stall a car.

"Then we saw a lot of water, like, all around, all the street and. Oh yeah. And then we saw a car break down right here in front like in front of Arby's. And we had to go help and push it all the way out the way," shared Ramirez.

Sunday businesses in the area reported low water pressure or no water service at all. Prompting restaurant owners to close for the day or hope for continue water service.