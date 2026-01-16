Skip to Content
News

Borderland leaders gather to address recent ICE raids

By
Updated
today at 6:01 PM
Published 5:59 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Watch ABC-7's Lauren Bly's story to find out more about today's news conference during which local leaders addressed the recent ICE raids across the Borderland.

Today some El Paso leaders and civil rights groups gathered to call out what they call unprecedented fear in our community.

County Judge Samaniego was there, County Commissioner David Stout, the Border Network for Human Rights, and many others, they said ICE has taken actions that violate the basic human rights and constitutional rights of people here in El Paso.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lauren Bly

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.