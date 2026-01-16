Borderland leaders gather to address recent ICE raids
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Watch ABC-7's Lauren Bly's story to find out more about today's news conference during which local leaders addressed the recent ICE raids across the Borderland.
Today some El Paso leaders and civil rights groups gathered to call out what they call unprecedented fear in our community.
County Judge Samaniego was there, County Commissioner David Stout, the Border Network for Human Rights, and many others, they said ICE has taken actions that violate the basic human rights and constitutional rights of people here in El Paso.