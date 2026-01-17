Veterans invited to free art therapy session focused on healing and connection

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Veterans and active-duty service members in El Paso are being invited to explore healing through creativity during a free art therapy event hosted by Emergence Health Network.

In partnership with the Tom Lea Institute, Emergence Health Network will host Veterans Create – Art Therapy Day, a guided painting session designed to support mental well-being through creative expression.

The session will be led by local artist Joe Lee Cabral and is tailored specifically for veterans and active-duty military members. Organizers say the goal is to create a welcoming, low-pressure space where participants can connect, reflect, and express emotions that may be difficult to put into words.

“This free guided art session offered to our military community is a fun and engaging way to introduce veterans and active-duty members to painting as a tool to care for their mental health,” said Noreen Jaramillo, Communications Director at Emergence Health Network. “Through our Veterans One Stop Center, we are committed to supporting the mental well-being of those who serve.”

Mental health professionals say art therapy can be especially impactful for veterans, particularly those coping with post-traumatic stress, depression, or anxiety. Creative activities allow participants to communicate thoughts and emotions visually, easing the pressure of verbalizing painful experiences.

“Creating art has a lot of benefits,” said Jonathan Bohannon, Military Services Director at Emergence Health Network. “It can calm the nervous system by encouraging focus and mindfulness, helping to reduce hypervigilance, irritability, and emotional numbness.”

Bohannon added that group art sessions also help combat isolation, offering participants a sense of connection and shared understanding.

“Art can serve as a bridge for communication with therapists, family members, or peers when words feel insufficient,” he said.

The event is free to attend, and all materials will be provided.

and connection.