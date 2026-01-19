Avoiding burnout in business

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the new year begins, many professionals and small business owners are setting goals for 2026, but uncertainty around direction and burnout remains a growing concern.

El Paso–based entrepreneur and business mentor Dr. Mikel Brown says the biggest challenge facing leaders right now is not motivation. It is clarity.

Brown, who is opening the Dream Makers School of Business in El Paso and is the author of Money Principles of Increase, works closely with entrepreneurs and professionals and says many people feel overwhelmed by options, information, and the pressure to move fast.

He believes clarity will be one of the most valuable business skills of 2026. It helps leaders make better decisions, stay focused, and build sustainable momentum.

Dr. Brown adds that clarity is not something you are born with. It is a skill that can be developed through intentional thinking, alignment, and strategic focus.

"Once you get to the point where you can narrow in and focus on bringing those things into reality that you want to make happen - you want your finances, you want your income, marriage to grow. Clarity is the key because once clarity hits, that focus comes into position like 20/20. It is a skill that can be developed through intentional thinking, alignment, and strategic focus," Brown says.

Even if you're overwhelmed by too many ideas or options, Dr. Brown says don't get discouraged. Reasses what's most important for you and your goals regularly.

"It's like a seed. A seed never looks like the product. When that seed is planted we begin to see that seed blossom, and a lot of things occur in your life," he adds.

Be sure to make mental health a priority for you and your team. Dr Brown has authored a book with a wealth of information on this subject, called Money Principles for Increase. You can find it here:

