Krystall Poppin marks milestone moment in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Krystall Poppin continues to build momentum in her hometown and beyond, celebrating a series of major milestones as her career reaches new heights.

Krystall Poppin recently joined ABC-7’s noon newscast, where she reflected on a year filled with recognition, national exposure and community impact.

The City of El Paso has officially proclaimed Jan. 27, 2026, as Krystall Poppin Day, following a similar proclamation by El Paso County on Jan. 27, 2025 — recognizing her influence as an artist and community advocate.

Later this month, she will host Krystall Poppin For A Purpose Day on Jan. 31, 2026, a fundraising event benefiting a local church. The event highlights her ongoing commitment to using music and visibility to give back to the community that helped shape her journey.

Her rise has also taken her to national stages. Earlier this year, Krystall Poppin walked out El Paso boxing champion Stephanie Han on national television for Han’s fight against Holly Holm in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She has also appeared twice on TNA Wrestling, performing live and walking out wrestler Tessa Blanchard to her theme song, “Undeniable Forever.”

In June 2025, Krystall Poppin released her album Morningside Heights, which reached No. 16 on Apple iTunes’ Hip-Hop/Rap Album Charts. The project features collaborations with artists including Paul Wall, Chris Pérez, Frankie J, and B-Real, with the music video for “Champions” filmed at UTEP in El Paso.

Her impact extends beyond music. A mural honoring Krystall Poppin was unveiled in her city in 2025, and she has surpassed 700,000 followers across social media, generating more than 20 million views across platforms. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has also shown support, sharing her music and creating content with her.

As she continues to gain national recognition, Krystall Poppin says her mission remains rooted at home — inspiring others to pursue their dreams while lifting up the community that raised her.